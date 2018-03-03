Fisher scores in 1st game back, Predators top Canucks in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mike Fisher scored in his first game since coming out of retirement and Calle Jarnkrok won it 43 seconds into overtime as the Nashville Predators beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Friday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Ellis also had goals for the Predators (41-14-9), who matched their longest winning streak since November 2009. The defending Western Conference champions lead the West by four points over expansion Vegas.

Backup goalie Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville, which holds the top spot in the Central Division.

The 37-year-old Fisher, who retired barely six months ago, decided to return for his eighth season with the Predators.

Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver (24-32-9), which is 3-8-3 in its past 14 games. Jacob Markstrom was impressive with 39 saves.

Vancouver scored first while on the power play and off a faceoff in the Predators zone. Alex Edler ripped a shot from the blue line that Horvat tipped in at 5:55 of the first period. The assist tied Edler with Mattias Ohlund for first all-time in points by a Canucks defenseman with 325. Edler added a second later in the game to move into first place all alone.

The Canucks made it 2-0 with five minutes remaining in the second as Sutter carried the puck from the side boards, into traffic and ripped a backhand over Saros' right shoulder.

The Predators got on the board minutes later when Fisher swatted in a rolling puck following Filip Forsberg's shot. He almost scored again early in the third with a shot from the slot, but hit the post.

Nashville tied it midway through the period during a 4-on-4. Fiala fired a hard wrist shot from near the faceoff circle that went into the top corner.

Vancouver jumped ahead 3-2 on a power play. Sedin took a pass from twin brother Henrik Sedin and lifted his own rebound for his eighth goal in eight games.

The Predators tied it again with just more than two minutes left. Ellis' drive from the blue line cleared enough traffic to squeak by Markstrom and force overtime.

Jarnkrok won it when he fired a shot from the hash mark that beat Markstrom.

NOTES: The Canucks shut down winger Loui Eriksson (rib injury) on Thursday for the remainder of the season. . Nashville was without defensemen Roman Josi and Yannick Weber, as well as forwards Craig Smith and Scott Hartnell, all of whom were being rested. . Canucks forward Sven Baertschi left early in the second after taking a hard check from Alexei Emelin. Baertschi went to the locker room clutching his shoulder and did not return.

UP NEXT

Predators: Sunday afternoon at Colorado.

Canucks: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

