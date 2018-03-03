Burrows scores in 3rd, Senators hold off Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexandre Burrows scored with 8:51 left to lift the Ottawa Senators over the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Friday night.

Burrows redirected Erik Karlsson's slap shot from the point shortly after a pair of Vegas goals tied it at 4. Bobby Ryan had a goal and two assists, and Karlsson added three assists for Ottawa.

Vegas has lost three straight and fallen to second in the Western Conference behind Nashville after briefly sitting atop the NHL standings.

The Senators, meanwhile, snapped a five-game skid and improved to 8-18-5 on the road this season. Ottawa also got goals from Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Craig Anderson notched his 18th win by stopping 25 shots. Marc-Andre Fleury had 33 saves for Vegas.

The Golden Knights got goals from Reilly Smith, Colin Miller, William Karlsson and Ryan Carpenter.

After opening the season 19-2-2 at home, the Golden Knights are 5-5 in their last 10 in Las Vegas.

Smith was named the NHL's Third Star for February after ranking fourth in the league with 20 points in 14 games. He got his 22nd goal just 58 seconds into the game to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

Stone, who leads the Senators with 24 points on the road, tied it less than two minutes later when he took Ryan's pass in front of the crease and slipped it past Fleury.

With Vegas on the power play, Miller's wrist shot from the point at the 18:22 mark gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead, despite the Pacific Division leaders getting just three shots on goal over the first 20 minutes.

The second period was all Ottawa. It knotted the game at 2-all when Stone fired an outlet pass from the bottom of the right circle of his own zone to a streaking Ryan for a breakaway goal.

Duchene scored a power-play goal through traffic, and Pageau potted a one-timer four minutes later for a 4-2 lead.

William Karlsson brought the Golden Knights back when he converted a turnover into his 35th goal of the season. Moments later, it appeared Vegas' Erik Haula may have tied it, but a rebound off the post bounced away from the line and ended up under Anderson's pads.

Instead, with 12:03 left, Carpenter used a nifty deke to get around Ryan Dzingel and shot through the five-hole to tie it.

NOTES: Vegas owns a 26-5-1 record when scoring the first goal, and its .838 win percentage when recording the opening mark leads the NHL. But the Golden Knights have lost three straight after scoring first. ... Smith is two goals from 100 in his career. ... Ryan is four points shy of 500.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Visits Arizona on Saturday.

Vegas: Opens a five-game road trip at New Jersey on Sunday.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey