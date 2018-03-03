California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was lingering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.

The National Weather Service says mountain storm warnings remain in effect Saturday.

Several hundred miles northeast in the Sierra Nevada, an avalanche Friday caught five people at the Squaw Valley resort. Two were injured, one seriously.

Also Friday, rescuers found the body of a snowboarder who vanished at the resort during a blizzard Thursday.

The storm brought rain and fear farther south in Santa Barbara County. Evacuations were called earlier for Montecito, where 21 people died in a January mudslide.

The order was lifted Friday as the worst of the storm passed.