Billy Graham remembered for humility at home and on crusades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — To the Rev. Billy Graham's children, the world-famous evangelist was the same man whether he was preaching to multitudes or ministering to his own family. He lived, they say, with a personable humility and an unwavering focus on the Bible.

That's how they remembered him Friday during a funeral attended by about 2,000 people in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The congregation included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives. Neither Pence nor Trump spoke during the service that was streamed live online, but they met privately with the family beforehand.

Like Graham's famous crusades, the funeral featured singers who had shared his stage in years past: Linda McCrary-Fisher, Michael W. Smith and the Gaither Vocal Band.

Graham died Feb. 21 at age 99.