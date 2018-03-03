7 Taiwan hotels claim prestigious Forbes Travel Guide honors

TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) --Seven Taiwan hotels recently won Forbes Travel Guide honors, reflecting the local accommodation industry’s rising international reputation for offering value for money, high-quality facilities and services.



At the head of the pack is Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Taipei. It bagged the coveted five-star award for the second consecutive year on the strength of its prime location, spa, spacious rooms and wide array of dining options.



According to the U.S-based travel services company, the hotel chain is renowned for exquisite designs and opulence, adding that the recently opened northern Taiwan property “does not disappoint.”



Hot on the heels of Mandarin are four-star award winners Grand Hyatt Taipei, Regent Taipei, Shangri La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei and W Taipei, as well as recommended listings Eslite Hotel Taipei and Humble House Taipei.



The 2018 edition of the annual guide surveyed 1,609 hotels, restaurants and spas in 50 countries and territories. A total 323 facilities earned five-star awards, 894 four-star awards and 392 recommended listings.



Launched in 1958 as the Mobile Travel Guide, the annual assessment evaluates properties using up to 900 standards. Facility quality and service are weighted at 25 and 75 percent, respectively, with graciousness, personal touch and thoughtfulness factored into the latter.