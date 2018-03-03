Barkov, Reimer help Panthers top Sabres 4-1 for 5th straight

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) and defenseman Justin Falk (41) during the s
Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) Buffalo Sabres center Johan Larsson (22) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hocke
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) battles for the puck with Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) during the first period of an NHL hocke
Officials watch as Florida Panthers center Micheal Haley (18) takes down Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan during a fight in the first period of an N
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) attempts a shot at Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey g
Linesman Michel Cormier (76) picks up a plastic rat thrown on the ice by a fan after a fight with seconds to go in the the third period of an NHL hock
Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste (13) battle for the puck during the first period of an
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) congratulates goaltender James Reimer (34) after they defeated the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer (34) covers the puck as Buffalo Sabres center Seth Griffith (25) attempts a shot against him and defenseman M
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) attempts a shot at Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) during the third period of an NHL hock
Florida Panthers defenseman Alexander Petrovic, bottom, slams Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste (13) into the boards during the third period
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) and Florida Panthers center Nick Bjugstad (27) battle for the puck during the second period of an NH
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored his 24th goal of the season, James Reimer made 24 saves in his first start in six games and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.
The Panthers have won five straight and are 12-3-0 in their past 15. They began the night three points behind Columbus for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.
Colton Sceviour, Aaron Ekblad and Mike Matheson also scored for the Panthers, and Evgenii Dadanov had two assists.
Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner made 26 saves.
Barkov stretched the Panthers' lead to 3-1 when he flipped the puck over Lehner's shoulder at 6:49 of the second period. Barkov has six goals and nine assists in his past 10 games and is tied with Vincent Trocheck for the team lead in goals.
Sceviour made it 4-1 when he poked in a rebound with 8:44 left in the second.
Ekblad put the Panthers ahead 2-1 after he took a cross-ice pass from Keith Yandle in the right circle and wristed it past Lehner with 3:19 left in the first.
Matheson gave Florida a 1-0 lead 1:25 in when he corralled the puck in the high slot and fired a shot that beat Lehner on the stick side. The goal was Matheson's ninth but first on home ice.
Reinhart tied the score at 1 when he swept the puck in from the right side at 5:34 of the first.
NOTES: The Panthers have scored first in 11 of their past 13 games. ... Reinhart has 21 points in his past 21 games. ... Sabres forward Kyle Okposo returned after missing Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay due to the birth of his third child.
