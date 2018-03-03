High winds expected to diminish as Nor'easter moves offshore

A family walks down a snowy street during a winter storm, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Marple Township, Pa. A nor'easter pounded the Atlantic Coast with
Streets department worker James Ockimey clears a downed tree during a winter storm, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Marple Township, Pa. A nor'easter pounde
The Quincy Marine Unit Dive Team is transported along a flooded Sea Street by front end loader Friday, March 2, 2018. (Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot
A car along Sea St., is under several feet of water during the storm, Friday, March 2, 2018 in Quincy, Mass. A relentless nor’easter pounded the Atla
A Tenth Avenue home in Scituate, Mass., has a row boat tethered out front, Friday, March 2, 2018. (Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP)
Waves crash against a seawall near the Scituate Lighthouse, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Scituate, Mass. A major nor'easter pounded the East Coast on Fri
A car drives down a snowy road in Pittsfield, Mass., Wednesday, March 2, 2018. A major nor'easter is combining with high tide to cause flooding along
BOSTON (AP) — A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let up as the storm moves offshore.
The National Weather Service says rain and snow should slowly come to an end early Saturday, hanging on across southern New England the longest.
Ohio and upstate New York got a foot or more of snow on Friday while Boston and Rhode Island were seeing 2 inches to 5 inches.
Winds are expected to remain breezy from Washington to Boston on Saturday, a day after they exceeded 50 mph.
At least five people were killed by falling trees or branches, two of them children.