All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 65 44 17 4 92 233 176 Boston 62 39 15 8 86 207 157 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 Florida 62 31 25 6 68 185 198 Detroit 63 26 27 10 62 166 185 Montreal 64 25 29 10 60 166 198 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 Buffalo 65 20 34 11 51 154 211 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 Philadelphia 64 34 20 10 78 190 182 Pittsburgh 65 36 25 4 76 212 198 New Jersey 65 33 24 8 74 191 196 Columbus 64 32 27 5 69 170 180 Carolina 65 29 25 11 69 174 195 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 29 7 65 211 234 N.Y. Rangers 64 28 30 6 62 183 206 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 63 40 14 9 89 206 162 Winnipeg 63 37 17 9 83 213 170 Minnesota 64 36 21 7 79 199 182 Dallas 64 36 23 5 77 190 169 St. Louis 65 35 26 4 74 178 173 Colorado 63 34 24 5 73 195 188 Chicago 64 27 29 8 62 180 186 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 63 41 17 5 87 218 173 San Jose 65 35 21 9 79 194 180 Los Angeles 65 36 24 5 77 189 160 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 Calgary 65 32 24 9 73 184 192 Edmonton 64 27 33 4 58 181 213 Vancouver 64 24 32 8 56 173 210 Arizona 63 19 34 10 48 153 208

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 2

Arizona 5, Minnesota 3

San Jose 7, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 5, Columbus 2

Friday's Games

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.