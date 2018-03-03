|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|17
|4
|92
|233
|176
|Boston
|62
|39
|15
|8
|86
|207
|157
|Toronto
|66
|39
|20
|7
|85
|218
|185
|Florida
|62
|31
|25
|6
|68
|185
|198
|Detroit
|63
|26
|27
|10
|62
|166
|185
|Montreal
|64
|25
|29
|10
|60
|166
|198
|Ottawa
|62
|21
|31
|10
|52
|168
|219
|Buffalo
|65
|20
|34
|11
|51
|154
|211
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|198
|191
|Philadelphia
|64
|34
|20
|10
|78
|190
|182
|Pittsburgh
|65
|36
|25
|4
|76
|212
|198
|New Jersey
|65
|33
|24
|8
|74
|191
|196
|Columbus
|64
|32
|27
|5
|69
|170
|180
|Carolina
|65
|29
|25
|11
|69
|174
|195
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|29
|29
|7
|65
|211
|234
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|28
|30
|6
|62
|183
|206
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|63
|40
|14
|9
|89
|206
|162
|Winnipeg
|63
|37
|17
|9
|83
|213
|170
|Minnesota
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|199
|182
|Dallas
|64
|36
|23
|5
|77
|190
|169
|St. Louis
|65
|35
|26
|4
|74
|178
|173
|Colorado
|63
|34
|24
|5
|73
|195
|188
|Chicago
|64
|27
|29
|8
|62
|180
|186
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|63
|41
|17
|5
|87
|218
|173
|San Jose
|65
|35
|21
|9
|79
|194
|180
|Los Angeles
|65
|36
|24
|5
|77
|189
|160
|Anaheim
|64
|31
|21
|12
|74
|176
|178
|Calgary
|65
|32
|24
|9
|73
|184
|192
|Edmonton
|64
|27
|33
|4
|58
|181
|213
|Vancouver
|64
|24
|32
|8
|56
|173
|210
|Arizona
|63
|19
|34
|10
|48
|153
|208
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 4
Florida 3, New Jersey 2
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT
Nashville 4, Edmonton 2
Arizona 5, Minnesota 3
San Jose 7, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 5, Columbus 2
|Friday's Games
Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Carolina 3, New Jersey 1
Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.