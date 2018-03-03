All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 65 44 17 4 92 233 176 Boston 62 39 15 8 86 207 157 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 Philadelphia 64 34 20 10 78 190 182 Pittsburgh 65 36 25 4 76 212 198 New Jersey 64 33 23 8 74 190 193 Columbus 64 32 27 5 69 170 180 Carolina 64 28 25 11 67 171 194 Florida 61 30 25 6 66 181 197 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 29 7 65 211 234 Detroit 63 26 27 10 62 166 185 N.Y. Rangers 64 28 30 6 62 183 206 Montreal 64 25 29 10 60 166 198 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 Buffalo 64 20 33 11 51 153 207 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 63 40 14 9 89 206 162 Vegas 63 41 17 5 87 218 173 Winnipeg 63 37 17 9 83 213 170 Minnesota 64 36 21 7 79 199 182 San Jose 65 35 21 9 79 194 180 Dallas 64 36 23 5 77 190 169 Los Angeles 65 36 24 5 77 189 160 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 St. Louis 65 35 26 4 74 178 173 Colorado 63 34 24 5 73 195 188 Calgary 65 32 24 9 73 184 192 Chicago 64 27 29 8 62 180 186 Edmonton 64 27 33 4 58 181 213 Vancouver 64 24 32 8 56 173 210 Arizona 63 19 34 10 48 153 208

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 2

Arizona 5, Minnesota 3

San Jose 7, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 5, Columbus 2

Friday's Games

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.