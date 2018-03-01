China's State Council to merge Taiwan Affairs Office with Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It was reported on March 2 that the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party has been discussing plans for a restructuring of several state organs.

A source with the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies has reportedly confirmed to CNA, that the government in Beijing has determined that the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council (TAO) is to be merged with Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.



There are still questions about what the new office will be called and what the scope of its duties will be, however “Taiwan” will likely precede “Hong Kong and Macao” in the title, possibly indicating current TAO officials will take the lead in managing the new council office.



The source speaking to CNA suggested that this is unlikely to signal any change in policy towards cross-strait relations.



The decision is part of a larger campaign to streamline government and increase efficiency by reducing the number of total offices with similar functions.



When asked by CNA, whether or not the decision to reflect an attempt from Beijing to further marginalize or belittle Taiwan, the source responded that Taiwan and Hong Kong have always been considered to be similar in status by authorities in Beijing, and thus the decision to merge the offices does any reflect any changed priority towards the two territories.



Moving forward, a single office will be tasked with managing China’s state affairs related to the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and its dealings with the national government of Taiwan. A key task of the office is to continue combating movements for “Taiwanese Independence” and “Hong Kong Independence.”



Accompanying the merger of the two council offices, the Association for Relations across the Taiwan Strait (海峽兩岸關係協會) will also reportedly be merged into the larger Overseas Chinese Federation (中國僑胞聯合會) as well.