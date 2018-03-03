  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/03 08:44
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 17 14 1 2 34 8 43
Talleres 17 10 4 3 23 8 34
San Lorenzo 16 9 4 3 20 10 31
Independiente 16 8 5 3 16 10 29
Belgrano 18 7 8 3 17 15 29
Racing Club 17 8 4 5 27 19 28
Huracan 17 8 4 5 21 16 28
Godoy Cruz 17 8 4 5 24 20 28
Santa Fe 17 7 6 4 19 14 27
Estudiantes 17 8 3 6 18 14 27
Colon 17 7 6 4 18 15 27
Atletico Tucuman 17 6 7 4 19 15 25
Defensa y Justicia 17 7 4 6 27 24 25
Argentinos Jrs 17 7 3 7 23 22 24
Patronato Parana 18 6 6 6 20 19 24
Rosario Central 17 6 6 5 20 20 24
San Martin 17 6 4 7 19 22 22
Gimnasia 17 6 3 8 19 24 21
Velez Sarsfield 17 6 3 8 13 19 21
Banfield 17 5 4 8 17 18 19
River Plate 17 5 4 8 20 23 19
Lanus 18 5 4 9 15 31 19
Newell's 17 4 5 8 14 17 14
Tigre 17 2 8 7 13 20 14
Temperley 17 3 5 9 9 25 14
Chacarita Jrs 17 3 3 11 13 22 12
Olimpo 17 3 3 11 11 29 12
Arsenal 18 2 5 11 11 21 11
Tuesday, Feb. 27

Gimnasia 1, San Lorenzo 0

Friday, March 2

Arsenal 2, Lanus 1

Belgrano 2, Patronato Parana 2

Saturday, March 3

Colon vs. Huracan 0015 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Santa Fe 2000 GMT

Tigre vs. Talleres 2000 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Godoy Cruz 2215 GMT

Sunday, March 4

Temperley vs. Gimnasia 0030 GMT

Banfield vs. Newell's 2000 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Defensa y Justicia 2000 GMT

River Plate vs. Chacarita Jrs 2215 GMT

Monday, March 5

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield 0030 GMT

San Martin vs. Independiente 2200 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Olimpo 2200 GMT

Tuesday, March 6

Argentinos Jrs vs. Boca Juniors 0015 GMT