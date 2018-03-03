BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Gimnasia 1, San Lorenzo 0
|Friday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Lanus 1
Belgrano 2, Patronato Parana 2
|Saturday's Matches
Colon vs. Huracan
San Lorenzo vs. Santa Fe
Tigre vs. Talleres
Rosario Central vs. Godoy Cruz
|Sunday's Matches
Temperley vs. Gimnasia
Banfield vs. Newell's
Atletico Tucuman vs. Defensa y Justicia
River Plate vs. CA Chacarita Juniors
|Monday's Matches
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield
San Martin vs. Independiente
Estudiantes vs. Olimpo