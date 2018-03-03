Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Ross; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Andrew Pollack, father of student killed in Florida school shooting.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" —Navarro; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Navarro; Business Roundtable President Joshua Bolten.