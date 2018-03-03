Sharma soars into the lead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Shubhankar Sharma wanted to enjoy himself in his first appearance at a World Golf Championship. Nothing was more fun than closing with three straight birdies for a 5-under 66 and a two-shot lead Friday in the Mexico Championship.

Sharma hit a 3-wood on his opening tee shot to 2 feet for a tap-in eagle, overcame consecutive three-putt bogeys and was flawless the rest of the way at Chapultepec Golf Club. The 21-year-old from India heads into a weekend that could lead to even bigger events, including the Masters.

He was at 11-under 131, two shots ahead of Masters champion Sergio Garcia (65), Xander Schauffele (68) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (67).

Defending champion Dustin Johnson also is back in the picture after holing a wedge for eagle on his way to a 66. He was four shots behind.