Friday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/03 08:01
Atlanta 310 000 000—4 9 0
New York Yankees 000 210 002—5 9 1

Kazmir, Sims (3), Fried (5), Ramirez (7), Freeman (8), Pfeifer (9), and Jackson, Scivicque; Tanaka, Shreve (2), Montgomery (4), Kahnle (7), Loaisiga (8), Feyereisen (9), and Sanchez, Kratz. W_Feyereisen 2-0. L_Pfeifer 0-1. HRs_Acuna; Austin.

Boston 303 020 010—9 10 3
St. Louis 003 110 001—6 10 1

Pomeranz, Lau (2), Gonzalez (3), Haley (4), Elias (6), Buttrey (7), Ball (8), Raudes (9), and Swihart, Rei; Norris, Gilmartin (3), Brebbia (6), Gonzalez (7), Leone (8), Tuivailala (9), and Kelly, Pena, Martinez. W_Pomeranz 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Travis (2), Benintendi.

Philadelphia 002 104 200—9 11 0
Tampa Bay 110 000 000—2 5 0

Nola, Hunter (4), Hutchison (5), Anderson (8), and Rupp, Cabral; Snell, Runzler (3), Colome (4), Romo (5), Hudson (6), Alaniz (6), Stanek (7), Castillo (8), Kittredge (9), and Ramos, Carrillo. W_Nola 1-1. L_Colome 0-1. HRs_Kingery, Valentin.

Pittsburgh 041 110 100—8 16 0
Baltimore 110 620 00x—10 11 1

Glasnow, Leathersich (4), Magnifico (4), Milbrath (5), Rodriguez (7), Jones (8), and Stallings, Lavarnway; Bundy, Wojciechowski (3), Gurka (6), Marinez (7), Kelly (8), Hart (9), and Joseph, Perez. W_Wojciechowski 0-0. L_Magnifico 0-0. Sv_Hart. HRs_Machado, Rasmus, Beckham.

Toronto 000 000 001—1 6 1
Minnesota 011 000 00x—2 5 2

Pannone, Harris (3), Mayza (5), Dermody (6), Shafer (7), Girodo (8), and Jansen, Pentecost; Odorizzi, Rogers (3), Hildenberger (5), Moya (6), Reed (8), Jorge (9), and Astudillo, Sawyer. W_Odorizzi 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. Sv_Jorge. HRs_Rosario.

Miami 300 000 000—3 6 1
Detroit 140 102 00x—8 10 1

Gallen, O'Grady (2), Lopez (3), Nicolino (4), Cloyd (6), Guerrero (8), and Wallach, Nola; Boyd, Greene (4), Barbato (5), Comer (6), Alcantara (7), Baez (8), and Hicks, Norris. W_Boyd 1-0. L_Gallen 0-1. HRs_Anderson; Adduci, Goodrum.

Washington 100 000 100—2 7 1
New York Mets (ss) 000 000 001—1 3 1

Scherzer, Fedde (4), Collins (6), Mendez (7), Suero (8), Smith (9), and Wieters, Solano; Montero, Robles (3), Rhame (5), Purke (6), Molina (7), Smith (9), and Lobaton, Mazeika. W_Scherzer 2-0. L_Montero 0-1. Sv_Smith. HRs_Robles; Cecchini.

Cincinnati 000 002 001—3 7 1
San Francisco 011 000 000—2 3 0

Bailey, Iglesias (4), Shackelford (5), Garrett (6), Weiss (9), and Mesoraco, Hudson; Bumgarner, Dyson (4), Strickland (5), Gomez (6), Rodriguez (7), Valdez (8), and Brown, Garcia. W_Garrett 1-0. L_Valdez 0-1. Sv_Weiss. HRs_Duggar, Jensen.

Los Angeles Dodgers 004 100 020—7 13 2
Chicago White Sox 003 200 001—6 7 0

Kershaw, Koehler (3), Stewart (3), Sborz (4), Liberatore (6), Copping (7), Istler (9), and Grandal, Smith; Gonzalez, Soria (3), Beck (3), Cedeno (4), Gomez (5), Farquhar (7), Walsh (8), Volstad (8), and Castillo, Smith. W_Copping 1-0. L_Walsh 0-1. Sv_Istler. HRs_Peters, Verdugo, Peter; Alvarez, Engel.

Seattle 000 031 000—4 10 0
Milwaukee 000 200 000—2 8 1

Gonzales, Rzepczynski (4), Altavilla (5), Pazos (6), Armstrong (7), Mills (9), and Marjama; Guerra, Hoover (4), Logan (5), Barnes (6), Jeffress (7), Williams (8), Davis (9), and Bethancourt, Nottingham. W_Rzepczynski 1-0. L_Logan 0-1. Sv_Mills. HRs_Vogelbach.

Texas 001 101 100—4 10 2
Cleveland 010 143 00x—9 12 0

Mendez, Hurlbut (4), Diekman (5), Guerra (5), Kela (7), Martin (8), and Chirinos, Trevino, Kiner-Falefa; Bauer, Carrasco (4), Allen (5), Miller (6), Torres (7), Taylor (8), Angulo (9), and Perez, Hanigan. W_Allen 1-0. L_Diekman 0-1. HRs_Gallo; Kipnis, Perez, Almonte.

Arizona 004 100 001—6 12 4
Colorado 030 224 40x—15 20 0

Suarez, Miller (3), Barrett (4), Blazek (5), Atkinson (6), Taylor (6), Nakaushiro (7), Speier (8), and Herrmann, Perez; Bettis, House (3), Senzatela (4), Lambert (7), McGough (9), and Iannetta, Vazquez, Rabago. W_Senzatela 1-1. L_Blazek 0-1. HRs_Lamb, Perez; Iannetta (2), Dahl.

Chicago Cubs 000 001 203—6 9 2
Los Angeles Angels 010 101 001—4 9 1

Quintana, Hedges (2), Cishek (3), Mazzoni (4), Tseng (5), Rosario (7), Underwood Jr. (8), Garner (9), and Caratini, Rice; Richards, Lamb (4), Johnson (6), Wood (7), Ramirez (8), Jewell (9), and Maldonado, Perez. W_Underwood Jr. 1-0. L_Jewell 0-1. Sv_Garner.

Kansas City 003 020 000—5 9 0
San Diego 021 421 30x—13 20 0

Duffy, Oaks (3), Barlow (4), Gaviglio (6), Blewett (8), and Perez, Viloria; Mitchell, Baumann (3), Wilhelmsen (4), Aro (5), Mariot (6), Cimber (8), Weir (9), and Hedges, Allen. W_Wilhelmsen 1-0. L_Oaks 0-1. HRs_Bonifacio, Perez; Hedges, Villanueva.

