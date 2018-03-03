  1. Home
Honduras: New arrest in 2015 killing of activist Caceres

2018/03/03

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Authorities in Honduras say they have arrested a former dam development company executive in the 2016 killing of renowned indigenous and environmental activist Berta Caceres.

A Public Ministry statement identifies the suspect as Roberto David Castillo Mejia, an electrical engineer who at the time of the slaying was president of the company Desarrollos Energeticos SA, or DESA.

He is alleged to have provided "logistical" support and other resources to one of eight suspects already arrested and charged as the purported "material authors" of the killing.

Friday's announcement came two years after gunmen barged into Caceres' home at night and shot her dead.

Caceres and her organization known as Copinh had opposed DESA's Agua Zarca hydroelectric project. She was recognized with the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for her activism in 2015.