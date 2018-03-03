NHL linesman's lawsuit set aside to arbitrator

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NHL linesman Don Henderson's lawsuit against former Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman has been set aside by a judge to be handled by an arbitrator within the league.

The $10.25 million lawsuit was filed by Henderson after he was hit from behind during a game against the Nashville Predators.

In his statement of claim, Henderson says he suffered a concussion and injuries to his neck, back, shoulder and knee, with the neck injury requiring surgery. Henderson also claims he suffered shock, anxiety, depression, headaches and permanent and partial disability.

The statement of claim contains allegations that have not been proven in court.

The lawsuit was set aside by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Willie DeWit, a former Olympic boxer.

Henderson was hurt during the second period of Calgary's 2-1 loss to Nashville on Jan. 27, 2016.

Wideman was checked hard into the boards by Predators winger Miikka Salomak. He banged his stick on the ice en route to the players' benches and is alleged to have shoved his stick into Henderson's back in front of the Predators' bench.

Henderson went down, but got to his feet and finished the game.

"I would never intentionally try to hit a linesman or a ref or anything like that," Wideman said following the game.

But the statement of claim says "Wideman intentionally and deliberately struck Don Henderson."

As the result of his injuries, Henderson said he's been unable to work any NHL games since then.

The NHL suspended Wideman for 20 games, which was later reduced to 10 games by an arbitrator, although Wideman had already served 19. Wideman's contract expired last season.