Bettman visit Calgary amid arena talk

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the Calgary Flames' financial situation "continues to deteriorate" as the team remains at the aging Scotiabank Saddledome.

"This building, in its time, was a work of art. Its time is long past," Bettman said Friday in Calgary as part of his Western Canadian tour. "They don't build buildings like this anymore."

Bettman listed a lack of amenities for fans and players as well as opportunities for ownership to generate revenue among the many shortcomings of the building that opened in 1983.

He said it simply doesn't compare in any way to Rogers Place, the new home of the Edmonton Oilers.

"Have you been up the road to Edmonton?" Bettman said. "Do you see a difference between the two buildings? You know the answer to the question."

Bettman added that Calgary concert-goers are losing out, too.

"I was told that there were 27 acts, some of them multiple days, that have played in Edmonton since the building opened that haven't played here," Bettman said. "That goes to the quality of life of the city and that's an indication as to the differences in the buildings."

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said the Flames' proposal for a $500 million arena places a heavy tax burden on the city, but the Flames say the city's plan would ultimately see the team foot the entire cost of construction.

Bettman was involved throughout the process in Edmonton, working with then Mayor Stephen Mandel and owner Daryl Katz in helping get the deal done. He has no such involvement in Calgary.

"You can't dance unless you're invited to the dance. I haven't been invited to this dance," Bettman said.