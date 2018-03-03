  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/03 06:27
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 28 24 3 1 82 20 75
Man United 28 18 5 5 53 20 59
Liverpool 28 16 9 3 65 32 57
Tottenham 28 16 7 5 53 24 55
Chelsea 28 16 5 7 50 25 53
Arsenal 28 13 6 9 51 39 45
Burnley 28 9 10 9 22 25 37
Leicester 28 9 9 10 40 41 36
Everton 28 9 7 12 32 47 34
Watford 28 9 6 13 38 47 33
Bournemouth 28 8 8 12 33 43 32
Brighton 28 7 10 11 26 37 31
West Ham 28 7 9 12 35 50 30
Huddersfield 28 8 6 14 25 48 30
Newcastle 28 7 8 13 27 38 29
Southampton 28 5 12 11 29 41 27
Crystal Palace 28 6 9 13 25 43 27
Swansea 28 7 6 15 21 41 27
Stoke 28 6 8 14 28 54 26
West Brom 28 3 11 14 22 42 20
Thursday, March 1

Arsenal 0, Man City 3

Saturday, March 3

Burnley vs. Everton 1230 GMT

Leicester vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Southampton vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Watford vs. West Brom 1500 GMT

Tottenham vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Newcastle 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 4

Brighton vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT

Man City vs. Chelsea 1600 GMT

Monday, March 5

Crystal Palace vs. Man United 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 34 22 7 5 59 28 73
Cardiff 34 20 7 7 50 27 67
Aston Villa 34 18 9 7 53 32 63
Derby 34 16 12 6 53 31 60
Fulham 34 16 11 7 57 37 59
Middlesbrough 35 16 7 12 49 34 55
Sheffield United 34 17 4 13 49 40 55
Bristol City 34 14 12 8 48 40 54
Preston 34 12 15 7 40 33 51
Brentford 34 13 11 10 50 41 50
Leeds 35 14 7 14 47 46 49
Millwall 34 12 12 10 40 35 48
Ipswich 34 14 6 14 45 43 48
Norwich 34 12 11 11 34 37 47
Nottingham Forest 34 12 4 18 41 53 40
QPR 34 10 9 15 38 51 39
Sheffield Wednesday 34 8 13 13 37 44 37
Reading 34 8 10 16 39 48 34
Bolton 34 8 10 16 29 51 34
Hull 34 7 12 15 45 51 33
Barnsley 34 7 11 16 34 48 32
Birmingham 34 8 6 20 22 51 30
Burton Albion 34 7 8 19 26 60 29
Sunderland 34 5 12 17 37 61 27
Tuesday, Feb. 27

Hull 1, Barnsley 1

Reading 1, Sheffield United 3

Friday, March 2

Middlesbrough 3, Leeds 0

Saturday, March 3

Derby vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion ppd.

Aston Villa vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Cardiff ppd.

Barnsley vs. Norwich ppd.

Bolton vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Hull ppd.

Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Reading 1730 GMT

Tuesday, March 6

Hull vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT

Fulham vs. Sheffield United 1945 GMT

QPR vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Norwich vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT

Sunderland vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

Preston vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Bolton 2000 GMT

Wednesday, March 7

Leeds vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackburn 35 21 9 5 65 33 72
Shrewsbury 34 20 8 6 45 26 68
Wigan 31 20 6 5 57 18 66
Rotherham 34 19 5 10 58 39 62
Scunthorpe 35 15 12 8 51 39 57
Plymouth 35 15 8 12 43 42 53
Charlton 33 14 9 10 43 41 51
Peterborough 34 13 11 10 53 44 50
Bradford 34 15 5 14 48 51 50
Portsmouth 35 15 4 16 42 44 49
Gillingham 35 11 13 11 39 39 46
Bristol Rovers 34 14 4 16 49 52 46
Southend 33 12 8 13 42 51 44
Doncaster 35 10 12 13 43 44 42
Oxford United 34 11 9 14 49 51 42
Blackpool 34 10 12 12 42 44 42
Walsall 34 10 11 13 44 49 41
AFC Wimbledon 35 10 8 17 34 46 38
Northampton 35 10 8 17 34 56 38
Fleetwood Town 34 10 7 17 45 56 37
Oldham 33 9 9 15 46 58 36
Milton Keynes Dons 34 7 11 16 32 47 32
Bury 34 7 8 19 28 50 29
Rochdale 30 5 11 14 29 41 26
Tuesday, Feb. 27

Peterborough 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan ppd.

Saturday, March 3

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.

Doncaster vs. Bury ppd.

Southend vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Northampton ppd.

Scunthorpe vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Plymouth ppd.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton ppd.

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough ppd.

Bradford vs. Portsmouth ppd.

Gillingham vs. Rotherham ppd.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Sunday, March 4

Blackburn vs. Wigan 1200 GMT

Tuesday, March 6

Walsall vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 34 20 8 6 74 34 68
Accrington Stanley 34 20 5 9 58 38 65
Wycombe 35 18 8 9 67 51 62
Notts County 35 17 10 8 56 36 61
Mansfield Town 34 16 12 6 53 35 60
Exeter 33 18 4 11 44 37 58
Swindon 35 18 3 14 55 51 57
Coventry 34 16 6 12 38 28 54
Lincoln City 34 14 11 9 46 37 53
Carlisle 35 14 9 12 50 45 51
Crawley Town 35 15 6 14 41 43 51
Colchester 35 13 11 11 45 41 50
Newport County 34 12 12 10 41 43 48
Cambridge United 35 13 9 13 35 45 48
Stevenage 35 11 9 15 46 51 42
Cheltenham 35 10 10 15 48 52 40
Yeovil 34 10 8 16 46 55 38
Crewe 35 11 3 21 41 57 36
Forest Green 34 10 6 18 39 56 36
Grimsby Town 35 9 9 17 30 51 36
Morecambe 33 8 11 14 34 44 35
Port Vale 34 9 8 17 37 49 35
Chesterfield 34 8 6 20 35 61 30
Barnet 35 7 8 20 33 52 29
Tuesday, Feb. 27

Wycombe 0, Coventry 1

Saturday, March 3

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Port Vale ppd.

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.

Cambridge United vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Wycombe ppd.

Crewe vs. Forest Green ppd.

Cheltenham vs. Notts County ppd.

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town ppd.

Morecambe vs. Colchester ppd.

Exeter vs. Chesterfield ppd.

Swindon vs. Yeovil ppd.

Tuesday, March 6

Cheltenham vs. Notts County 1945 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT

Newport County vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT