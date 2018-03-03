Foot Locker and American Outdoor Brands skid; Gap climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

American Outdoor Brands Corp., up 34 to $9.75

The firearms maker said sales fell in December and January and forecast little growth in those sales for at least a year.

Gap Inc., up $2.48 to $34.18

The retailer's quarterly results were stronger than Wall Street had anticipated.

Foot Locker Inc., down $5.84 to $40.04

The shoe store disclosed weak sales and said it will take a few more quarters for sales to pick up.

J.C. Penney Co., down 21 cents to $3.71

The department store's holiday-season sales were weaker than analysts expected.

Microsemi Corp., up $3 to $67.30

The company agreed to be bought by Microchip Technology for $68.78 a share, or more than $8 billion.

U.S. Steel Corp., down 62 cents to $45.39

Steel companies gave back some of their sharp gains that followed President Donald Trump's announcement of planned tariffs on steel imports.

Textron Inc., down 58 cents to $57.66

The tariff announcement continues to weigh on industrial companies, which use a lot of aluminum and steel and are big exporters.

McDonald's Corp., down $7.43 to $148.27

An RBC Capital Markets analyst said the company's new value menu isn't doing much for its sales.