Friday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/03 05:11
Atlanta 310 000 000—4 9 0
New York Yankees 000 210 002—5 9 1

Kazmir, Sims (3), Fried (5), Ramirez (7), Freeman (8), Pfeifer (9), and Jackson, Scivicque; Tanaka, Shreve (2), Montgomery (4), Kahnle (7), Loaisiga (8), Feyereisen (9), and Sanchez, Kratz. W_Feyereisen 2-0. L_Pfeifer 0-1. HRs_Acuna; Austin.

___

Philadelphia 002 104 200—9 11 0
Tampa Bay 110 000 000—2 5 0

Nola, Hunter (4), Hutchison (5), Anderson (8), and Rupp, Cabral; Snell, Runzler (3), Colome (4), Romo (5), Hudson (6), Alaniz (6), Stanek (7), Castillo (8), Kittredge (9), and Ramos, Carrillo. W_Nola 1-1. L_Colome 0-1. HRs_Kingery, Valentin.

___

Pittsburgh 041 110 100—8 16 0
Baltimore 110 620 00x—10 11 1

___

Toronto 000 000 001—1 6 1
Minnesota 011 000 00x—2 5 2

Pannone, Harris (3), Mayza (5), Dermody (6), Shafer (7), Girodo (8), and Jansen, Pentecost; Odorizzi, Rogers (3), Hildenberger (5), Moya (6), Reed (8), Jorge (9), and Astudillo, Sawyer. W_Odorizzi 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. Sv_Jorge. HRs_Rosario.

___

Miami 300 000 000—3 6 1
Detroit 140 102 00x—8 10 1

Gallen, O'Grady (2), Lopez (3), Nicolino (4), Cloyd (6), Guerrero (8), and Wallach, Nola; Boyd, Greene (4), Barbato (5), Comer (6), Alcantara (7), Baez (8), and Hicks, Norris. W_Boyd 1-0. L_Gallen 0-1. HRs_Anderson; Adduci, Goodrum.

___

Washington 100 000 100—2 7 1
New York Mets (ss) 000 000 001—1 3 1

Scherzer, Fedde (4), Collins (6), Mendez (7), Suero (8), Smith (9), and Wieters, Solano; Montero, Robles (3), Rhame (5), Purke (6), Molina (7), Smith (9), and Lobaton, Mazeika. W_Scherzer 2-0. L_Montero 0-1. Sv_Smith. HRs_Robles; Cecchini.

___