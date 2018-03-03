UN experts warn of intensified terrorist threats in Sahel

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts monitoring sanctions on Mali warn that the West African nation and its neighbors "face intensified terrorist threats," especially in the border area between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

The experts' interim report says the group calling itself the official branch of al-Qaida in Mali and the militant group Islamic State in the Greater Sahara have declared that "Jihadist groups are working together" to fight a new 5,000-troop African force charged with fighting extremists in the Sahel region.

Their report was obtained Friday by AP, the same day Islamic extremists fired on the French Embassy and army headquarters in Burkina Faso's capital. The government said at least seven soldiers and eight militants died.

The Jihadist threat was raised in a report focusing on implementation of Mali's 2015 peace agreement.