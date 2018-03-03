2 British tourists shot in Brazil; in stable condition

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say two British tourists have been shot during an attempted mugging in the northeastern city of Porto Seguro.

The victims are brothers in their 20s who are in stable condition.

Police say the tourists told investigators that they were approached by two people on a motorcycle as they headed back to their hotel early Friday. The perpetrators tried to snatch a backpack from one of the victims and when he pulled it back, they began firing. One was shot in the hand and has a fractured finger. The other was shot twice in the arm and has a fractured bone there.

Police have not identified the perpetrators.

Porto Seguro is a gateway to many of Brazil's popular northeastern beaches.