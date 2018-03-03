Argentina backs spy chief accused of corruption in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's government is backing its spy chief after Brazilian authorities accused him of involvement in a money laundering scheme that is part of the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's history.

Brazilian federal police in Sao Paulo accuse spy chief Gustavo Arribas of receiving $850,000 in a scheme involving front companies in several Brazilian cities.

The broader scandal centered on the Odebrecht construction company has led to the arrest of dozens of South American business leaders and politicians.

Argentine Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena said Friday that the government fully supports Arribas. He also asked for "prudence" to look further into the details of the accusations.

Arribas denies any wrongdoing.