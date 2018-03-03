PSEG canceling nuclear plant spending due to stalled bailout

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's largest utility says it's canceling funding for capital projects at a nuclear plant because of a stalled legislative effort to financially rescue the state's nuclear industry.

Public Service Enterprise Group said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it will halt capital projects at the Salem nuclear plant in southern New Jersey.

PSEG says the decision comes as "recent postponements" of a vote on legislation to provide a $300 million rate-payer-finance rescue.

The bill has undergone several changes and was held during a recent session despite being scheduled for a vote. The measure includes clean-energy requirements that lawmakers say were sought by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Messages left with legislative leaders and Murphy's office were not immediately returned.