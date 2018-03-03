UN probe blames ADF rebels in Congo for peacekeeper attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. investigators say the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group carried out the deadliest single assault on the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo in almost 25 years as well as two other attacks.

The main focus of their investigation was the Dec. 7 rebel attack at a base in Semuliki near Beni that killed 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers, wounded 43 others, and left one peacekeeper missing. Two earlier attacks on Tanzanian peacekeepers in nearby Mamundiona on Sept. 16 and Oct. 7 were also investigated.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday the special investigation led by former U.N. assistant secretary-general for peacekeeping Dmitry Titov concluded that all three attacks against U.N. peacekeepers "were carried out using a similar modus operandi and that all available evidence points to the ADF as the attacker."