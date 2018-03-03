UEFA welcomes match-fixing convictions in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — UEFA has welcomed a Greek court decision to convict 58 club officials, managers, and others for up to 10 years in prison for a match-fixing scandal in 2011.

The officials were convicted on a variety of charges — among them bribery, illegal gambling, and money laundering — and include former officials of the top-flight league and the Greek Football Association.

Most of the jail sentences were suspended and none of the suspects were imprisoned.

UEFA on Friday said it helped the Greek investigation by providing an analysis of suspicious betting patterns.

Most of the games in the investigation were in the second division. But three top-flight clubs were involved: Asteras and two clubs that have since been relegated.