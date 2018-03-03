Baylor's Wallace has torn ACL, not ruled out for season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor guard Kristy Wallace has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, but coach Kim Mulkey would rule out the senior playing in the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments.

Wallace sustained in the injury in the second quarter of the No. 3 Lady Bears' win over West Virginia in the regular-season finale Monday.

Mulkey told the Waco Tribune-Herald on Thursday that she didn't anticipate Wallace playing, but that she has known of players participating despite torn ACLs in the past. Mulkey said she anticipates the Australian "begging to put a brace on and just try to play."

Baylor (28-1), which has 25 straight victories and just won its eighth consecutive Big 12 regular-season title, plays the Kansas-Kansas State winner in the conference tournament quarterfinals Saturday. The first round of the NCAA Tournament will be March 16 or 17.

