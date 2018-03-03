Mother of 2 killed by nanny yells that defendant is 'evil'

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of two children slaughtered by the family's nanny yelled that the defendant is "evil" as she left court.

Marina Krim shouted at Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) on Friday after grueling testimony about discovering her children dead in their Manhattan apartment on Oct. 25, 2012.

Krim testified that she noticed some strange behavior like rudeness and unusual glares, but it mostly made her think Ortega hated her.

Jurors also saw surveillance footage of the moment Krim realized her eldest daughter was not at a dance class. She sends frantic text messages to Ortega, who does not respond, and then she grabs her 3-year-old and walks out.

Ortega's lawyers say she was too mentally ill at the time of the killings to be held responsible.