The Latest: Debate begins over ousting Colorado lawmaker

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a vote by Colorado's state House to expel a lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Colorado state House lawmakers have begun debate over whether to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations.

An independent investigator determined that claims by five women that Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock had harassed them are credible.

Lebsock denies the claims. He's been given a total of 2 ½ hours during Friday's debate to argue why he should retain his seat.

Democrats control Colorado's House but don't have the two-thirds needed to pass their expulsion resolution.

Not one Republican has indicated that they would vote to expel. They say the Legislature's investigative process is fraught with problems.

An Arizona state representative is the only state lawmaker to have been expelled over sexual misconduct allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement.

