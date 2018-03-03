US makes staffing cuts permanent at its embassy in Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is making permanent its decision last year to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Cuba because of what the State Department calls "health attacks" affecting American diplomats.

The State Department in October ordered non-essential personnel and all family members to leave Havana. That decision came amid unexplained illnesses that harmed at least 24 Americans.

By law, the State Department can only order diplomats to leave temporarily for six months before either sending them back or making the reductions permanent. The six months expire Sunday. So the State Department is setting a new, permanent staffing plan that maintains the lower staffing level.

Family members accompanying diplomats will remain prohibited.

The State Department says the U.S. still lacks "definitive answers on the source or cause of the attacks."