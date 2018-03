RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police say they have seized about 2,800 pounds (1.3 metric tons) of pure cocaine hidden in containers in the port of Rio de Janeiro.

Police inspector Fabricio Oliveira told reporters the cocaine was found Thursday night hidden in 48 suitcases stored in two containers.

He said it was one of the biggest cocaine haul ever made in Rio.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating where the drug came from and for whom.