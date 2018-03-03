Ex-Serbia pres. criticizes EU for supporting current leader

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's former liberal president is predicting a municipal election in Belgrade this weekend won't be conducted fairly.

Former President Boric Tadic also criticized the European Union for tolerating the undemocratic practices of Serbia's current autocratic leader, Aleksander Vucic.

Tadic alleged in an interview with The Associated Press that the EU has been unwilling to confront Vucic because he promised to resolve the status of Kosovo, the former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008.

He said: "For them, it is more important to solve the issue of Kosovo independence as soon as possible than to preserve democracy in Serbia."

The Serbian opposition sees Sunday's vote as a chance to weaken Vucic. Tadic says the president "is interested in the Belgrade election so he wouldn't lose a single position of power."