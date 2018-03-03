  1. Home
Bowlers confirm Australia in charge of 1st test in SAfrica

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/03/03 00:22

Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc, left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis‚ for 15 runs on day two of t

Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc, left, celebrates dismissing South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis‚ for 15 runs on day two of the first cricket test

South Africa's batsman Hashim Amla leaves the field after being dismissed by Australia's bowler Nathan Lyon, for a duck on day two of the first cricke

Australia's bowler Nathan Lyon, third from right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Hashim Amla‚ far left, for a duck

South Africa's batsman AB de Villiers plays a shot on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead stadium

Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc, left, celebrates dismissing South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis‚ right, for 15 runs on day two of the first crick

South Africa's batsman AB de Villiers plays a shot on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead stadium

Australia's Cameron Bancroft, right, takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's batsman Hashim Amla‚ as bowler Nathan Lyon, reacts on day two of the firs

Australia's bowler Nathan Lyon, second from left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar, for 7 runs on day two

Australia's batsman Mitchell Marsh, right, plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock‚ watches on during day two of the first cricket

South Africa's bowler Keshav Maharaj, left bows on the crease as teammates Morne Morkel‚ middle, and Kagiso Rabada, walks past after taking 6 wickets

Australia's batsman Mitchell Marsh, left, watches on as South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander‚ reacts to his dismissal for 96 runs on day two of the

Australia's bowler Nathan Lyon, centre, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Hashim Amla‚ for a duck on day two of the fi

Australia's batsman Mitchell Starc, right, is bowled as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock‚ watches, during day two of the first cricket test

Australia's batsman Pat Cummins, left, is bowled as South Africa's Dean Elgar, reacts on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa

Australia's batsman Tim Paine, left, walks away as South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, celebrates after dismissing for 25 runs on day one of the firs

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Spinner Nathan Lyon turned the first test Australia's way and fast bowler Mitchell Starc rammed home the advantage to leave South Africa 162 all out and 189 runs behind at stumps on day two Friday.

Lyon burst into the game with two wickets in his first five balls, and Starc roared through South Africa's middle and lower order with 5-34, to put the tourists in full control of the series opener.

There were questions over the real value of Australia's first-innings total of 351 on a sluggish pitch at Kingsmead — a score built off the back of Mitchell Marsh's 96 down the order — but that now was clearly a very strong one after South Africa's struggles against the best bowling attack currently operating in test cricket.

AB de Villiers, possibly starting his last test series, was 71 not out and a class above the other South Africans.

Lyon, on as early as the eighth over of the innings, removed Dean Elgar (7) caught and bowled off his second ball, and Hashim Amla for a duck caught at short leg off the fifth ball he sent down.

The surface was expected to suit spin, but not as dramatically as it did in Lyon's sensational first foray.

Elgar was beaten by turn to spoon a catch back to Lyon, who took it two-handed diving to his right. Three balls later, Amla popped a catch to close fielder Cameron Bancroft and South Africa was 27-2.

Pat Cummins put opener Aiden Markram back in the dressing room to take the teams to tea, and Starc went through captain Faf du Plessis for 15 and Theunis de Bruyn for 6 in the late afternoon to see the Proteas plunge to 108-5.

Lyon returned near the end of the day to bowl Quinton de Kock for 20, and Starc hastened South Africa's final collapse from 150-5 to all out 12 runs later.

Australia escaped from trouble — the Ashes winner was 177-5 on day one — to push its way up to 351 all out in its first innings, with the comeback largely down to Marsh and the three significant lower-order partnerships he anchored.

He fell four short of second straight test hundred when he was caught at mid-on trying to hit over the top of the infield to get to three figures. Despite that personal disappointment, his innings lifted Australia to a solid first total of the four-match series, and a total that evolved into a dominant one after the Australia bowlers made their presence felt.

Marsh put on 60 with Tim Paine for the sixth wicket, 49 with Starc for the eighth wicket, and 41 with Lyon for the ninth wicket. Australia's last five batsmen added 174, nearly as much as the 177 made by the top five.

Mitchell Marsh was the second-to-last wicket to fall as he hit up in the air to mid-on and Morne Morkel reached up to hold onto the catch, giving seamer Vernon Philander his third wicket. Lyon was out an over later for 12 to wrap up Australia's innings. South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj took 5-123.

Marsh survived a low caught and bowled chance to pacer Kagiso Rabada when he was on 42. If Rabada had taken the sharp catch down near his ankles as he followed through, Australia would have slipped to 244-7 and Marsh would have been neutralized.

The South African didn't, and Marsh took the Aussies on and beyond 350.