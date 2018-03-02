The Latest: Sheriff says students will pay costs for threats

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Florida high school. (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

A Florida sheriff says students or their families will be responsible for investigative costs after more threats were made about harming people at schools.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that four Volusia County teenagers were arrested Thursday for alleged threats.

Law enforcement officials say a total of 19 such arrests have been made in the county since the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. All are accused of making verbal or online threats about shooting, blowing up or doing physical harm to others at school.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the suspects arrested Thursday will owe at least $1,000 to cover costs. Three are in high school and one is in middle school. All were charged with making a threat to discharge a destructive device.

___

10:45 a.m.

A sheriff's office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.

That's according to documents obtained by the Miami Herald.

The newspaper reported late Thursday that it had obtained a partial Broward Sheriff's Office dispatch log. The log showed that Capt. Jan Jordan gave the order for deputies to establish a perimeter.

An earlier report on the call logs published by Fox News showed that the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would have been over by the time Jordan gave her order.

The sheriff's office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the actions of officers responding to the shooting.

___

8:50 a.m.

A Florida city has erased the name of the man accused of killing 17 people at a high school from a playground fence.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nikolas Cruz's mother had gotten her sons involved in the building of the 7-acre (3-hectare) playground at Liberty Park in Parkland.

Inscriptions in items surrounding the playground were sold as a fundraiser when it opened in 2000. Cruz's name and his brother's name were engraved on wooden slats in the fence.

After the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, city spokesman Todd De Angelis said removing Cruz's name "seemed the only logical course of action." An inscription of his brother's name remains on the fence.

Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder.

___

Follow the AP's complete coverage of the Florida school shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Floridaschoolshooting .