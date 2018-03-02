Report: Order for perimeter came after school shooting ended

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff's office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.

That's according to documents obtained by the Miami Herald.

The newspaper reported late Thursday that it had obtained a partial Broward Sheriff's Office dispatch log. The log showed that Capt. Jan Jordan gave the order for deputies to establish a perimeter.

An earlier report on the call logs published by Fox News showed that the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would have been over by the time Jordan gave her order.

The sheriff's office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the actions of officers responding to the shooting.