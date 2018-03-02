Explosives found on Mexican ferry to Cozumel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City says undetonated explosive devices have been found on a ferry that runs between the Caribbean resorts of Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel.

The announcement late Thursday lends credence to reports that a Feb. 21 blast aboard a ferry on the same boat was caused by an explosive device. That blast injured at least five U.S. citizens. Authorities had initially suggested it was a mechanical malfunction.

The Embassy said it had prohibited its employees from using any tourist ferries on that route, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico.

Except for isolated shooting last year, the Caribbean coast had largely been spared the violence plaguing other parts of Mexico. The coast provides much of Mexico's tourism revenue.