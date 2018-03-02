Modric faces perjury charges in Croatian corruption trial

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian prosecutors have filed perjury charges against Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric for his testimony about financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud.

The prosecutors in the eastern town of Osijek say Modric gave a false court statement in June about his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham. He moved to Real Madrid in 2012.

The 32-year-old Modric told the court he had a deal with former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic to pay the club 50 percent of the 21 million euro ($26 million) contract. Mamic supposedly took an unspecified chunk.

Prosecutors claim there was no legal contract between Modric and Mamic and that their private deal was backdated after the player had already been sold to the London club.