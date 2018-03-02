  1. Home
All 5 runners disqualified from 400 heat at world indoors

By DANIELLA MATAR , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/02 22:59

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — All five runners in a 400-meter heat were disqualified from their race Friday at the world indoor championships.

Abdalelah Haroun, a Qatari who won bronze at last year's world championships, was first to leave after a false start.

Bralon Taplin of Grenada, who ran the fastest time this year, then finished first in the heat but officials later disqualified him and Steven Gayle of Jamaica, Austris Karpinskis of Austria and Alonzo Russell of the Bahamas for running out of their lanes.

The IAAF says it's the first time in history that every runner in a world championship race has been disqualified.