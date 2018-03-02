AP PHOTOS: In Mexico, vigilantes groups are policing towns

In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo, "community police" vigilante Rene Zeferino rides in the back of a pickup as his unit patrols the streets of Ayutla de los
In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, a young man being held by the "community police" sits inside a cell for non-violent offenders, alongside bottles of river
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, a "community police" vigilante counts rifle bullets at the town's community police base in Buenavista de la Salud, Guerrer
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, Maribel Julio Meneses weeps over the body of her son Daniel Julio Julio, a "community police" vigilante in the village of
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, Maribel Julio Meneses is comforted by a relative during the wake for her son Daniel Julio Julio, a "community police" offi
In this Feb. 5, 2018 photo, a family member adjusts an altar set up in honor of Alexis Estrada Asencio in La Concepcion, Guerrero state, Mexico. Asenc
In this Feb. 5, 2018 photo, the family members of six civilians who were allegedly killed by a "community police" ride home carrying photographs of th
In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, children walk past a "community police" officer at the vigilante force's base in Ayutla de los Libres, Guerrero state, Mex
In this Feb. 6 2018 photo, crosses and flowers mark the spot where four members of a "community police" vigilante force died near Rincon de la Via in
In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, "community police" vigilantes gather around a campfire just after dawn as they pass a cold night on duty outside their bas
In this Feb. 6, 2018 photo, prisoner Marcelo Ramirez Bolanos, left, cries as he is interrogated about his alleged crimes of kidnapping and robbery by
In this Feb. 6, 2018 photo, a baby peers up from her stroller at an armed "community police" officer in Xaltianguis, Guerrero state, Mexico. Disgust w
In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo, "community police" vigilantes search the trunk of a taxi at an impromptu roadblock on the outskirts of Ayutla de los Libre
In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, "community police" vigilantes inspect a bar in Ayutla de los Libres, Guerrero state, Mexico. For these citizen cops, being
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, a "community police" vigilante sits on guard with his weapon and radio outside his vigilante force's base in Buenavista de
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, "community police" officers stand guard on the roof of the vigilantes force's base in Buenavista de la Salud, Guerrero sta
AYUTLA DE LOS LIBRES, Mexico (AP) — Fed up with police corruption and drug gang violence, a number of communities in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero and neighboring areas have formed citizen police groups.
Effectively vigilante outfits with no allegiance — and often outright hostility — to elected authorities, they are grassroots attempts by locals to rein in lawlessness in some of the areas most wracked by killings, kidnappings, extortion and other malfeasance.
For these citizen cops, being on duty can mean manning an impromptu roadblock to search vehicles for contraband, monitoring bars for nefarious activities or watching over rudimentary police stations complete with jail cells.
Patrolling on foot or in the back of a pickup truck, they are often armed with just rifles — a far cry from the high-caliber weapons used by Mexico's drug cartels, police and military.
It can be a deadly job. Daniel Julio Julio, a 22-year-old member of one militia, was ambushed and killed in the Guerrero village of Huamuchapa.
Civilians die at the vigilantes' hands as well. Alexis Estrada, Asencio, a 17-year-old bull-riding enthusiast, was allegedly killed by members of the local vigilante force in January in La Concepcion along with five other people.