Russian accused of running cocaine ring arrested in Germany

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a Russian businessman accused of smuggling nearly 400 kilograms (nearly half a ton) of cocaine from Argentina into Russia has been arrested in Germany.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin said that Andrei Kovalchuk was arrested in Berlin on a Russian request sent via Interpol.

Berlin prosecutors said in a tweet Friday that police had arrested a 49-year-old Russian citizen near the German capital Thursday on allegations that he had "formed a criminal organization with the aim of smuggling cocaine from Argentina to Russia."

Russia and Argentina have said they had cooperated in exposing the ring, which was busted in December. Russian officials have arrested three men, including a former office manager of the Russian Embassy in Argentina, and the Argentinian authorities have arrested two local suspects.