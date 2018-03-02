The Latest: May rejects EU plan for N. Ireland customs

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the negotiations for an agreement on Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain has "concerns" about the European Union's draft Brexit document, but she is confident agreement can be reached.

May rejected an EU proposal to keep Northern Ireland in the bloc's customs union to ensure there is no need for border infrastructure with the Irish republic after Brexit.

In a speech Friday, May said that would break up the U.K.'s common market and is unacceptable.

But she also says Britain is committed to avoiding a hard Irish border and ensuring there is no return to violence in Northern Ireland.

___

1:55 p.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain and the European Union will have less access to each other's markets than they do now after Brexit.

She said Friday that it's inevitable because the U.K. is leaving the bloc's single market and customs union.

May is making a speech outlining her vision of future economic ties with the EU.

She says Britain wants a close relationship after Brexit, but not one modeled on existing trade deals with Norway or Canada.

May says Brexit talks are approaching a crucial moment and "there is no escaping the complexity of the task ahead of us."

___

11:05 a.m.

Britain is due to leave the European Union in March 2019, but the two sides have yet to negotiate new arrangements for trade, security, aviation and a host of other fields.

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to give a speech on Friday to answer critics who accuse Britain of failing to grasp the tough realities of its departure from the EU.

EU leaders have warned that May's insistence on leaving the EU's single market and customs union makes the close ties she hopes to maintain post-Brexit impossible.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, an opponent of Brexit, said May could no longer get away with "vacuous, meaningless rhetoric."

Sturgeon tweeted that May's speech "must set out exactly HOW she intends to achieve her (seemingly contradictory and unachievable if we leave single market/customs union) objectives."

___

10:40 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May is promising to tell an impatient European Union what Britain is prepared to give and what it wants to take in a post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc.

In a speech Friday aimed at answering critics who accuse Britain of failing to grasp the tough realities of leaving the EU, May will call for "the broadest and deepest possible agreement — covering more sectors and cooperating more fully than any free trade agreement anywhere in the world today."

May's office says she will say Britain wants to maintain "high standards" of regulation, like the EU's, while having the right to diverge from EU rules over time.

That could be seen by the EU as cherry-picking benefits of membership, something it insists Britain can't do.