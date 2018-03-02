Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine decry Russian presence

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Leaders from Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia have criticized the presence of Russian troops in their countries saying they are a destabilizing presence in the three ex-Soviet republics.

The parliamentary speakers from the three countries issued a joint statement Friday saying they were "profoundly concerned about Russian troops" in Moldova "and Russian occupation and other forms of military intervention," in parts of Georgia and Ukraine.

The statement at the end of a one-day security conference in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, also expressed displeasure at "coordinated foreign support for separatist movements," and social media "operations" to discredit their pro-European governments.

It said the governments should enhance their capability to counter hybrid attacks and called on the European Union and U.S. to support them.