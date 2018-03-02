Russians eager to name new Doomsday weapons

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians are showering the Defense Ministry with proposed names for new nuclear weapons, relishing the online contest announced by President Vladimir Putin in his state-of-the-nation address.

Many of the entries Friday reflected dark humor.

Someone suggested calling the missile Sanction, an apparent reference to Western economic sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Another proposed calling it Thaw, adding in a note of sarcasm that it would help warm the ties between Russia and the U.S.

There were quite a few four-letter entries, and many others were driven by patriotic feelings, offering to call it after legendary Russian warriors or Putin himself.

Russian diplomats have sought to spread the contest beyond Russia's borders, with the Russian Embassy in Washington tweeting a link to the Defense Ministry's web site.