South Africa-Australia Scoreboard

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday after Australia's first innings on Day 2 of the first cricket test against South Africa at Kingsmead:

Australia 1st Innings

Cameron Bancroft c de Kock b Philander 5

David Warner c de Villiers b Philander 51

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Rabada 14

Steve Smith c de Villiers b Maharaj 56

Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Maharaj 40

Mitchell Marsh c Morkel b Philander 96

Tim Paine c de Kock b Rabada 25

Pat Cummins b Maharaj 3

Mitchell Starc b Maharaj 35

Nathan Lyon c de Bruyn b Maharaj 12

Josh Hazlewood not out 2

Extras: (4b, 8lb) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 351

Overs: 110.4

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-39, 3-95, 4-151, 5-177, 6-237, 7-251, 8-300, 9-341, 10-351.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 22-3-75-0, Vernon Philander 27-12-59-3, Keshav Maharaj 33.4-5-123-5, Kagiso Rabada 25-7-74-2, Aiden Markram 1-0-2-0, Theunis de Bruyn 2-0-6-0.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Toss: won by Australia.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.