Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;SW;11;75%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Cooler;74;65;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;WNW;11;58%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;61;47;Clouds and sun;65;47;ENE;6;65%;15%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;66;56;Clouds and sun;65;53;WNW;9;71%;72%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy and cold;32;25;Cloudy, not as cold;39;30;ESE;16;58%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;22;19;Morning snow, cloudy;26;13;NNE;3;94%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;An afternoon shower;61;46;Rain and drizzle;53;43;ESE;5;80%;67%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;8;-8;Clearing and frigid;9;-7;ESE;6;91%;27%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;85;71;Showers around;85;70;NE;3;83%;88%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;61;53;Mostly cloudy;69;53;W;7;59%;33%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;75;67;A morning shower;76;67;ENE;11;66%;75%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and pleasant;74;53;Clouds and sun, nice;78;57;SE;7;45%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;99;75;Showers around;89;75;ENE;5;72%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sun;91;60;Plenty of sun;93;62;ESE;6;21%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;93;78;Mostly sunny;93;78;S;7;66%;30%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouding up, breezy;59;49;Periods of sun;61;48;W;15;71%;20%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;50;30;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;32;NNE;5;67%;22%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;30;Cloudy and cold;33;28;E;8;84%;64%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;27;13;Some sun, very cold;30;19;ESE;8;46%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;65;47;Cloudy;67;47;SE;6;73%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;86;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;SSW;5;63%;55%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very cold;25;20;Not as cold;31;18;NNE;7;56%;6%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of p.m. snow;33;29;A little p.m. rain;45;35;WSW;6;66%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and ice;31;27;Cloudy and chilly;39;24;WSW;9;81%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;An icy mix;26;21;Cloudy and cold;32;16;ENE;5;57%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;86;72;Mostly sunny;86;73;E;8;61%;11%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower in the p.m.;82;65;Mostly cloudy;84;65;NE;5;42%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;53;37;Partly sunny;58;47;WSW;6;66%;6%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Partly sunny, warm;86;67;NNE;7;26%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;Partly sunny, warm;83;62;SE;13;56%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;80;63;Partly sunny;82;64;N;4;62%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Sunny and less humid;95;71;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;8;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;43;31;Sunshine;45;32;SE;7;47%;3%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;91;76;Showers around;87;76;E;6;75%;70%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;31;25;A little snow;33;26;ESE;10;73%;62%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;75;66;Mostly sunny;76;67;N;15;80%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;Inc. clouds;68;54;SSE;9;61%;63%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;91;78;A morning t-storm;89;79;NNW;7;85%;74%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;63;Hazy and very warm;90;62;N;6;43%;19%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;SW;7;20%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;89;70;Hazy sun, summerlike;97;69;SW;9;47%;1%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;W;5;75%;74%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy, snow;34;31;Bit of rain, snow;38;33;ENE;17;84%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;52;43;A shower;59;44;NNE;7;46%;67%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;65;58;Periods of rain;62;57;SW;15;79%;92%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;81;71;Partly sunny, warm;84;71;ESE;7;75%;5%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;73;63;A t-storm in spots;75;62;SE;6;77%;66%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;70;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;NNE;12;59%;25%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;20;4;Cloudy and cold;17;3;NNE;7;75%;61%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;91;77;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;9;68%;20%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;76;68;SE;7;86%;34%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;84;73;Rain and drizzle;81;72;E;14;65%;68%;6

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;Turning sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;6;21%;3%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A heavy shower;70;53;A t-storm in spots;69;52;WNW;6;68%;73%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;56;51;A little a.m. rain;59;51;SW;17;73%;98%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;4;74%;72%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;N;7;44%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;Mostly sunny;83;58;NW;4;51%;16%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;56;37;Mostly sunny;58;34;WNW;4;33%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;90;70;Mostly sunny;89;67;WSW;12;43%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;73;50;Mostly sunny;77;52;SW;6;55%;22%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;92;63;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;N;8;9%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, cold;22;19;A bit of snow;35;16;W;8;77%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;69;Mostly sunny;87;72;N;6;59%;58%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;73;Partly sunny;91;73;SW;7;61%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;94;73;Hot with hazy sun;98;70;SW;7;38%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;WNW;4;73%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;37;A t-storm in spots;57;38;E;6;64%;65%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;6;74%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;77;69;Sun and clouds, nice;75;69;SSE;7;78%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;63;53;Periods of rain;57;49;WNW;12;85%;88%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cold with snow;32;32;A little p.m. rain;39;36;SSE;10;90%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A little a.m. rain;59;49;A shower in spots;57;41;N;7;82%;62%;2

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;88;74;Some sun, pleasant;86;76;SW;6;68%;10%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Periods of rain;52;46;SSW;11;72%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;82;A t-storm around;89;81;NE;7;67%;72%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;NE;6;74%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;78;A t-storm around;93;77;E;8;62%;46%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;77;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;59;SSW;9;50%;56%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;78;49;Clouds and sun, nice;79;52;NE;4;36%;27%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. shower or two;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;N;12;43%;1%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;18;6;Cold with snow;20;15;NNE;12;80%;89%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun;87;78;Partly sunny;88;78;E;12;68%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;Sunny and nice;83;67;ENE;8;68%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;A bit of snow, windy;36;31;Low clouds;41;29;NNE;7;66%;33%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cold;16;10;Cloudy and cold;18;13;E;7;71%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;78;Hazy sunshine;96;76;NNW;10;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;60;A t-storm in spots;77;62;N;6;64%;85%;5

New York, United States;Very windy;42;34;Partly sunny;45;36;N;20;56%;13%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;67;45;High clouds;69;48;SSE;7;64%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;3;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;9;-4;SSW;9;89%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning sunny;51;35;Pleasant and warmer;61;45;SE;5;59%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;24;15;A little snow, cold;23;17;NE;4;55%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;35;27;Some brightening;37;25;NNW;12;71%;32%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;80;A t-storm around;86;79;ESE;9;74%;70%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;91;72;N;12;59%;9%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;84;74;Showers around;87;75;E;7;80%;84%;11

Paris, France;Rain, mainly early;48;31;Occasional rain;47;39;SSW;7;80%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;85;65;ESE;11;39%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;96;78;Nice with some sun;94;77;S;6;60%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;92;76;NE;8;71%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;Mostly sunny;88;67;NE;7;53%;44%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;28;13;Mostly cloudy;30;15;ESE;5;35%;8%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, milder;46;22;An afternoon shower;49;40;SSE;8;57%;78%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;67;54;Downpours;67;54;SSW;9;69%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;69;57;Occasional rain;64;53;S;10;84%;84%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;E;6;72%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;34;25;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;NNE;9;49%;1%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;24;8;Partly sunny, cold;22;8;NE;6;74%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;77;A morning shower;88;77;N;5;73%;71%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;72;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SE;6;46%;3%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;60;42;Showers and t-storms;57;41;ESE;10;86%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with sunshine;20;-1;Partly sunny, frigid;16;3;NE;5;75%;39%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showery;51;43;Spotty showers;51;42;W;10;71%;73%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;59;Partly sunny;79;60;ENE;11;59%;10%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;SW;8;65%;56%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;N;6;62%;29%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;73;47;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;ESE;6;41%;18%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;56;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;SW;5;49%;9%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;N;3;72%;45%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;Periods of rain;55;43;WNW;8;84%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;47;36;Spotty showers;49;36;NNE;7;68%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;45;25;Turning cloudy;54;45;S;5;47%;30%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;50;Rain and drizzle;70;50;SE;6;75%;68%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;N;10;71%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;An icy mix;39;35;Cloudy;47;33;S;7;80%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;Mostly sunny;84;74;SW;1;65%;58%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;28;15;Afternoon flurries;26;12;NNE;5;73%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;76;69;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;73;NNE;14;61%;16%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;81;64;Partly sunny;84;67;SE;5;72%;5%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, cold;23;6;Partly sunny, cold;21;14;ENE;6;78%;61%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;48;38;Clouds and sun;59;45;ESE;6;63%;64%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;50;30;Partly sunny;49;36;N;4;52%;35%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;62;46;Clouds and sun, nice;62;47;NNW;10;31%;4%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;Partly sunny;77;62;SE;5;54%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain;61;51;A touch of rain;62;52;S;6;54%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and cooler;53;40;Mostly sunny;58;45;SSW;7;54%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;N;16;63%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Fog will lift;73;61;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;5;48%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More clouds than sun;72;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;53;W;5;58%;28%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;34;-9;Much colder;12;-13;SW;5;63%;38%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some ice early;42;32;Inc. clouds;45;33;NE;4;62%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Very cold;27;19;Sun and clouds;30;16;NNW;5;45%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;73;Unseasonably hot;97;70;SW;5;42%;2%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow, cold;21;5;A bit of snow;20;12;N;9;72%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Bitterly cold;19;8;Some sun, very cold;22;10;NNW;8;70%;20%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;NE;6;71%;32%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;66;Sunny;95;67;SW;5;52%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;47;27;Clouds and sun, mild;51;39;SE;2;50%;44%;4

