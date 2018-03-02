Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;SW;18;75%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Cooler;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;WNW;18;58%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;16;8;Clouds and sun;18;8;ENE;10;65%;15%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;13;Clouds and sun;18;11;WNW;14;71%;72%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy and cold;0;-4;Cloudy, not as cold;4;-1;ESE;25;58%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-7;Morning snow, cloudy;-3;-11;NNE;5;94%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;An afternoon shower;16;8;Rain and drizzle;12;6;ESE;9;80%;67%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-13;-22;Clearing and frigid;-13;-21;ESE;10;91%;27%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;30;21;Showers around;30;21;NE;5;83%;88%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;16;11;Mostly cloudy;20;11;W;11;59%;33%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;24;19;A morning shower;24;19;ENE;17;66%;75%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and pleasant;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;SE;11;45%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;37;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;8;72%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sun;33;16;Plenty of sun;34;17;ESE;10;21%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;S;11;66%;30%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouding up, breezy;15;10;Periods of sun;16;9;W;24;71%;20%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;10;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;0;NNE;7;67%;22%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-1;Cloudy and cold;1;-2;E;12;84%;64%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;-3;-11;Some sun, very cold;-1;-7;ESE;14;46%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;8;Cloudy;19;9;SE;10;73%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;30;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SSW;8;63%;55%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very cold;-4;-7;Not as cold;0;-8;NNE;12;56%;6%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;A little p.m. rain;7;2;WSW;10;66%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and ice;-1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;4;-5;WSW;15;81%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;An icy mix;-3;-6;Cloudy and cold;0;-9;ENE;8;57%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;E;12;61%;11%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NE;8;42%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;12;3;Partly sunny;14;9;WSW;10;66%;6%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;NNE;11;26%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;SE;21;56%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;28;18;N;6;62%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Sunny and less humid;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;SSE;12;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;6;-1;Sunshine;7;0;SE;12;47%;3%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;33;24;Showers around;31;24;E;9;75%;70%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;-1;-4;A little snow;1;-4;ESE;17;73%;62%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;24;19;Mostly sunny;24;19;N;24;80%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Inc. clouds;20;12;SSE;15;61%;63%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;33;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;NNW;12;85%;74%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;17;Hazy and very warm;32;17;N;10;43%;19%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;1;Plenty of sunshine;20;1;SW;11;20%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;21;Hazy sun, summerlike;36;21;SW;15;47%;1%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;W;8;75%;74%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy, snow;1;0;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;ENE;28;84%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;6;A shower;15;7;NNE;12;46%;67%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;18;14;Periods of rain;17;14;SW;24;79%;92%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Partly sunny, warm;29;22;ESE;12;75%;5%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;23;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;SE;9;77%;66%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;NNE;20;59%;25%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-15;Cloudy and cold;-8;-16;NNE;12;75%;61%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;15;68%;20%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;25;20;SE;11;86%;34%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;29;23;Rain and drizzle;27;22;E;22;65%;68%;6

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;36;20;Turning sunny, warm;36;22;SSE;9;21%;3%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A heavy shower;21;12;A t-storm in spots;20;11;WNW;10;68%;73%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;13;10;A little a.m. rain;15;11;SW;28;73%;98%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;6;74%;72%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;N;11;44%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;NW;7;51%;16%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;13;3;Mostly sunny;14;1;WNW;6;33%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;WSW;19;43%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;23;10;Mostly sunny;25;11;SW;10;55%;22%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;N;13;9%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-7;A bit of snow;2;-9;W;12;77%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;22;N;9;59%;58%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SW;12;61%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;23;Hot with hazy sun;36;21;SW;11;38%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;WNW;7;73%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;3;A t-storm in spots;14;3;E;10;64%;65%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;10;74%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;Sun and clouds, nice;24;20;SSE;11;78%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;17;12;Periods of rain;14;9;WNW;19;85%;88%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cold with snow;0;0;A little p.m. rain;4;2;SSE;16;90%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A little a.m. rain;15;9;A shower in spots;14;5;N;11;82%;62%;2

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;31;24;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;SW;10;68%;10%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Periods of rain;11;8;SSW;18;72%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;A t-storm around;31;27;NE;11;67%;72%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;9;74%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;34;25;E;13;62%;46%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;SSW;15;50%;56%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;26;11;NE;7;36%;27%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. shower or two;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;N;20;43%;1%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-8;-14;Cold with snow;-6;-9;NNE;19;80%;89%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;E;20;68%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Sunny and nice;28;20;ENE;13;68%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;A bit of snow, windy;2;-1;Low clouds;5;-2;NNE;12;66%;33%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-9;-12;Cloudy and cold;-8;-11;E;11;71%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Hazy sunshine;35;25;NNW;16;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;N;10;64%;85%;5

New York, United States;Very windy;6;1;Partly sunny;7;2;N;31;56%;13%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;19;7;High clouds;21;9;SSE;11;64%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-16;-20;A bit of a.m. snow;-13;-20;SSW;15;89%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning sunny;10;2;Pleasant and warmer;16;7;SE;8;59%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;-5;-10;A little snow, cold;-5;-8;NE;7;55%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;2;-3;Some brightening;3;-4;NNW;20;71%;32%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;ESE;15;74%;70%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;33;22;N;19;59%;9%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Showers around;31;24;E;12;80%;84%;11

Paris, France;Rain, mainly early;9;0;Occasional rain;8;4;SSW;11;80%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;ESE;17;39%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Nice with some sun;34;25;S;10;60%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NE;13;71%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;19;NE;11;53%;44%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;-2;-11;Mostly cloudy;-1;-9;ESE;9;35%;8%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, milder;8;-5;An afternoon shower;10;4;SSE;14;57%;78%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;12;Downpours;20;12;SSW;15;69%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;21;14;Occasional rain;18;12;S;16;84%;84%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;E;10;72%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;1;-4;Plenty of sunshine;1;-4;NNE;14;49%;1%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-13;NE;10;74%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;N;8;73%;71%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;SE;9;46%;3%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;15;5;Showers and t-storms;14;5;ESE;16;86%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with sunshine;-7;-18;Partly sunny, frigid;-9;-16;NE;8;75%;39%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showery;11;6;Spotty showers;11;5;W;16;71%;73%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;26;15;ENE;17;59%;10%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;SW;13;65%;56%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;N;10;62%;29%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;ESE;9;41%;18%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;SW;9;49%;9%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;N;4;72%;45%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;14;9;Periods of rain;13;6;WNW;13;84%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;8;2;Spotty showers;9;2;NNE;11;68%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;7;-4;Turning cloudy;12;7;S;9;47%;30%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;10;Rain and drizzle;21;10;SE;10;75%;68%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;16;71%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;An icy mix;4;2;Cloudy;8;0;S;12;80%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;Mostly sunny;29;23;SW;2;65%;58%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;-2;-10;Afternoon flurries;-4;-11;NNE;8;73%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;24;21;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;23;NNE;22;61%;16%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;27;18;Partly sunny;29;20;SE;9;72%;5%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-14;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-10;ENE;9;78%;61%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;9;3;Clouds and sun;15;7;ESE;9;63%;64%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;10;-1;Partly sunny;9;2;N;7;52%;35%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;17;8;Clouds and sun, nice;17;8;NNW;16;31%;4%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny;25;16;SE;8;54%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain;16;10;A touch of rain;17;11;S;9;54%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and cooler;12;4;Mostly sunny;14;7;SSW;11;54%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;3;-3;Plenty of sunshine;3;-4;N;26;63%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Fog will lift;23;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSE;8;48%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More clouds than sun;22;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;12;W;8;58%;28%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;1;-23;Much colder;-11;-25;SW;7;63%;38%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some ice early;6;0;Inc. clouds;7;1;NE;6;62%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Very cold;-3;-7;Sun and clouds;-1;-9;NNW;8;45%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;23;Unseasonably hot;36;21;SW;8;42%;2%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow, cold;-6;-15;A bit of snow;-7;-11;N;14;72%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Bitterly cold;-7;-13;Some sun, very cold;-6;-12;NNW;13;70%;20%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;NE;10;71%;32%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;19;Sunny;35;19;SW;8;52%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;8;-3;Clouds and sun, mild;11;4;SE;3;50%;44%;4

