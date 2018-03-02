Stores smashed in Greece in support of mail-bomb suspect

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's Public Order Ministry has announced it will add 200 police officers for patrol duty in Athens as anarchist groups continue a campaign of attacks in support of a jailed bombing suspect accused of wounding former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.

The 70-year-old Papademos was seriously injured last year after opening a parcel bomb in his car.

A 29-year-old man accused of mailing the parcel is on a hunger and thirst strike and has been hospitalized in protest at his prison transfer from Athens to a town in central Greece.

Early Friday, more than a dozen youths carrying hammers and iron bars attacked shops in central Athens, damaging several storefronts — the second such attack on a commercial street in the capital this week. No one was injured in either incident.