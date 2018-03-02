Chinese official knocks West over claims of covert influence

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese government spokesman has dismissed growing Western concerns about Beijing's overseas influence as discriminatory, Cold War-era thinking.

Wang Guoqing, the spokesman for advisory body to China's ceremonial legislature, told reporters Friday that China's ability to communicate to the world has grown along with its national power. But Wang said China's efforts to showcase its "true image" have been held to a double standard and unfairly criticized.

Wang's comments were a rare instance of a Chinese official directly addressing growing warnings from Western governments, academics and media about covert campaigns by China to influence global public opinion.

Australia has been roiled in the past year by allegations of a far-reaching Chinese government effort to infiltrate and sway national politics as well as Australia's large overseas Chinese community.