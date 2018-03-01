  1. Home
Taiwan’s export orders rise for 18th month running

Year-on-year rise in January amounted to almost 20 percent

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/02 19:36

Kaohsiung Harbor. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In January, Taiwan’s export orders rose by 19.7 percent compared to the same month last year, marking the 18th month in a row that the figures rose, according to data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Most forecasts for 2018 see Taiwan’s economy expanding by more than 2 percent, a positive performance compared to the previous years.

Export orders for January totaled US$43.06 billion (NT$1.26 trillion) for a year-on-year rise of 19.7 percent, compared to a 17.5-percent advance recorded in December 2017, the Central News Agency reported.

The MOEA said the global economic recovery contributed to more countries ordering products from Taiwan, which has a worldwide reputation for high technology, including computers and smartphones but also bicycles. The rise in export orders also covered metals, machines, chemicals and plastics.
